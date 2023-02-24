After winter storm, snowmobilers find great trail conditions in parts of Brown County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Parks Department has announced the partial opening of snowmobile trails in Brown County because of the recent snowfall.

Director Matt Kriese says this is the first time in a few years trails could be opened. He is reminding everyone to ride sober and stay on marked trails.

Zones six and one in the northwestern and in the northeastern portions of the county have open trails. Zones two through five remain closed.

