1-2″ OF ADDITIONAL SNOW TONIGHT, RAIN & SNOW AGAIN NEXT WEEK

Most of our wind chills this morning were running below zero degrees. While the wind isn’t overly strong, the winds are coming from the north-northwest bringing in cold arctic air. Later this afternoon, temperatures will be rising through the teens, with those “feel-like temperatures” back in positive territory. Clouds will continue to diminish leading to some sunshine, but more clouds will develop into the afternoon.

While our recent winter storm is gone, an active jet stream is still flowing overhead... A weaker disturbance riding these steering winds, will bring us more light snow tonight. You may have to shovel another inch or two of powdery snow off your driveway Saturday morning.

After that, the weekend looks dry. Look for decreasing clouds tomorrow, with mostly sunny skies on Sunday. Temperatures will be trending back to what’s seasonable for late February. By the end of the weekend, highs will near the freezing mark.

Keep an eye on Monday’s forecast... Another weathermaker will bring us an icy wintry mix, that will turn to accumulating snow. With temperatures expected to hover around the freezing mark, it’s a little too early to predict how much snow will fall. However, Monday’s severe weather outlook is now MODERATE, as this storm could cause some travel troubles... Stay tuned!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

SATURDAY: SW 5-15+ MPH

TODAY: Mostly, then partly sunny. HIGH: 18

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Light snow develops around midnight... 1-2″ possible. LOW: 12

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 25 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 34 LOW: 22

MONDAY: An icy wintry mix, then accumulating snow. Winds increase. HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Decreasing clouds. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with snow showers. Some wintry mix is possible. HIGH: 35 LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few flakes at times. HIGH: 33

