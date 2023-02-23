‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV

A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.(Stokes family via WLBT)
By WLBT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A 12-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in Mississippi this week.

The girl’s father has identified her as Sydnee Claire Stokes.

According to police, the girl was hit by an SUV near a mailbox Tuesday evening in the Louisville area.

The 12-year-old was reportedly taken to the Winston County Medical Center but died due to her injuries.

“Tell everyone to hug their kids often and tell them you love them every chance you get,” Sydnee Claire’s father, Jay Stokes, told WLBT.

Jay Stokes shared online that his daughter was loved by everyone and had an unforgettable personality.

“You are dancing in heaven tonight, I’m so jealous,” he added.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

