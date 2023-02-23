WINTER STORM UPDATE: STILL A LITTLE MORE SNOW TO GO...

As we expected, the heaviest snow fell across the area last night. Some folks are waking up with up to a foot of snow on the ground. Overnight gusty northeast winds are causing some rural snow drifts that can be measured in feet. When the snow falls, the wind is sharply reducing visibility to less than a mile.

To no surprise, area road conditions are poor. Travel is not recommended this morning. However, if you must get behind the wheel, make sure that you have items in your car that can help you if you get stranded.

Another 1-3″ of snow will fall on top of what’s already fallen through last night... That will bring most of our final snowfall totals up to 8-14″. Look for the snow to taper to lighter snow showers this afternoon with weakening winds. The storm will wrap up this evening, with clearing skies tonight.

It’s going to get colder behind this winter storm. Wind chills early Friday morning will be around -10. After some sunshine, clouds will arrive Friday afternoon. A weaker disturbance will bring us another inch of snow Friday night. The weekend looks dry with some sunshine. Temperatures will be more seasonable by the end of the weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/N 10-25+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: More snow, especially this morning... Another 1-3″ possible. Gusty winds with blowing & drifting. HIGH: 25, then slowly falling

TONIGHT: Snow ends early. Clearing skies. Late wind chills near -10. LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, then late clouds. Less wind. Snow at night (another 1″ possible). HIGH: 17 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 26 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 32 LOW: 21

MONDAY: An icy mix, then snow. Quite blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Still blustery. HIGH: 37 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A spotty, light wintry mix. HIGH: 34

