WINTER STORM GRADUALLY WRAPS UP THURSDAY

Snow continues through the night and into Thursday with an additional 4-8″ expected, on top of the 5-9″ that has already fallen. Wind gusts will approach 40 mph at times tonight leading to more blowing and drifting. Travel will remain difficult across all of NE Wisconsin with visibility reduced to near zero at times. Snow should remain pretty steady through Thursday morning but start to wind down by Thursday afternoon. Winds will ease by late Thursday.

Temperatures look to hover in the 20s today, tonight, and Thursday for the Fox Valley and Lakeshore areas with cooler air across the Northwoods. Highs in the teens return on Friday. Bitter wind chills in the teens below zero are likely early Friday morning.

We’ll have some sun on Friday but a quick moving disturbance may spread a little light snow our way Friday night and early Saturday. This system could bring a dusting to 2″ to the area... mainly at night. The rest of the weekend is looking quiet with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The next potent storm should arrive next Monday. There is still plenty of uncertainty regarding the track of this system... with rain, snow, or ice all looking possible right now.

WIND FORECAST:

THURSDAY: NE 10-20 G30 MPH

FRIDAY: NW/W 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Areas of snow. Some heavy... another 4-8″ possible. Blowing & drifting. Visibility near zero at times. LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Steady snow through morning. Lighter PM snow showers. Winds ease late. HIGH: 25 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Bitter morning wind chills below zero. Some snow at night. HIGH: 17 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Early day flakes then partly cloudy. HIGH: 27 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and milder. Rain or icy mix at night. HIGH: 31 LOW: 23

MONDAY: Chance of rain, snow, or wintry mix. Not as cold. Breezy. HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and blustery. HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow or wintry mix. HIGH: 32

