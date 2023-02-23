WBAY at 70: Agriculture reporter Mike Austin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - This St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, WBAY is celebrating its 70th anniversary. And to celebrate the milestone, we’re looking back at some of the folks who make up the station’s legacy. We’re enjoying our walk down Memory Lane, this time all the way back to 1980.

For anyone in Northeast Wisconsin who grew up on a farm, Mike Austin is likely a familiar face, coming to WBAY in 1980 as the station’s agriculture reporter, appearing daily on the noon show.

“It was almost kind of important,” he says humbly. “I would say ‘appointment-like television’ because that was one of the only outlets for the farmers to get their information.”

At the time of Austin’s arrival, the noon show was an hour long and it would stay that way until WBAY made an affiliation switch in the 1990′s from CBS to ABC. It was Austin’s job to supply much of the content.

One of his most memorable stories took place right here at the station.

“Right behind us in the auditorium,” he noted during our interview in the WBAY Building lobby, “Toby Roth, who was the congressman of the 8th District, he brought in John Block, the National Secretary of Agriculture, and there was a time in which land prices were going down, interest rates were going up, a lot of pressure on producers financially -- we were losing producers -- and Congressman Roth brought him here and basically we had, the station allowed a 90-minute live show in which we kind of had a Q & A with them, we had open forum with the farmers. We packed the auditorium, the balcony, and even out here in this atrium area, all farmers. We even had someone drive a milk truck up on the stairs. So I mean that was a big impact story that got a lot of attention.”

Newspaper clipping from the Chilton Times-Journal of an agriculture forum in the WBAY auditorium (left to right: Congressman Toby Roth, R-8th District; WBAY-TV ag. reporter Mike Austin; U.S. Secretary of Agriculture John Block) (Mike Austin's personal collection, used with permission)

Austin started out doing radio in Oshkosh before coming to WBAY, and he eventually left to pursue other opportunities in broadcasting but stayed in the area and never gave up on covering agriculture.

He admits a lot has changed over that 40-year time span.

“Now we have a little over 6,000 dairy farmers. At that time we had over 77,000 dairy farmers. It was a big part of the economy, and even if you weren’t currently a farmer maybe that generation before was in agriculture so they were watching as well. They still wanted to know what was happening in the industry,” Austin said.

“The technology, the entrepreneurship in agriculture, all that is pretty impressive, and you as a farm broadcaster need to be on your toes, need to really have a good network out there. and I was fortunate to have that even back in the 80′s and early 90′s in which guys would say, ‘Hey, this is happening. Did you see the new milking equipment over here or the new type of planter and all this,’ so I could make sure those stories got told.”

Does he ever miss doing it?

“I miss the people,” Austin said. “Yeah. I always told people I worked for great people, I worked with great people, and serving the agricultural community was extremely rewarding.”

Today Austin is retired and spends much of his spare time visiting his seven grandchildren. He also volunteers at a local hospital.

It’s that act of service that he says is synonymous with everyone at WBAY.

“They always respond to what the community needs and they’re all in the community. I mean, just to throw his name out, does anybody do more things out in the community than Bill Jartz? I, myself, I did on average in the peak times 150-200 events a year. I think just that contact, being out there, being a part, being that conduit for them was huge, and still is.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.