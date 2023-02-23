Roads snow-covered and slippery for your Thursday morning drive

Despite Lull in snowfall, more snow to come
Despite Lull in snowfall, more snow to come
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Travel could be tricky Thursday as crews clean up from an intense winter storm.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 map shows major highways in our area as mostly snow-covered. Some side roads have deep snow and may be impassable.

We have a long list of closings and cancellations for Friday CLICK HERE to view the list.

Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport canceled flights Wednesday night, but flights are taking off and arriving again Thursday.

Action 2 News This Morning has team coverage of the snowstorm. Tune in for live reports on the conditions, First Alert Traffic and your First Alert Forecast.

There is some hope. First Alert Meteorologist David Ernst says snow should remain pretty steady through Thursday morning but start to wind down by Thursday afternoon. Winds will ease by late Thursday.

