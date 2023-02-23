Police: Avoid southbound lanes of I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police are asking drivers to avoid the southbound lanes of the I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge due to a crash involving a semi trailer.

The scene is located near Atkinson Dr.

Find an alternate route.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: crash in the southbound lanes of the I-43 Leo Frigo bridge in Green Bay (DOT has it incorrectly listed as northbound lanes). It looks like a semi jackknifed. Southbound lanes appear to be closed. Roads are extremely slippery. Video: https://t.co/UsfT7A0mOV pic.twitter.com/JPBBbYkgGz — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) February 23, 2023

Roads are snow-covered and slippery. We’re under a Winter Storm Warning until noon.

“Plow truck workers have been working overnight non-stop to clear the main roads, but road conditions are still poor and it’s even worse over side roads and rural locations. Travel is not recommended for the day. However, if you must get behind the wheel, make sure that you have items in your car that can help you if you get stranded,” says First Alert Meteorologist Bo Fogal.

Action 2 News This Morning spoke with Wisconsin DOT Traffic Safety Engineer Mason Simmons. He says travel is not advised on Thursday. If you do have to get out, know that it will take extra time to reach your destination.

Simmons recommends paying attention to exit numbers and mile markers you pass so you can give a location if you go off the road or get stuck.

