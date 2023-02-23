LAST ROUND OF SNOW THIS MORNING, COLD NIGHT WITH CHILLS BELOW ZERO

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
By Bo Fogal
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
As we expected, the heaviest snow fell across the area last night. Some folks woke up to a foot of snow on the ground. Overnight gusty northeast winds caused some rural snow drifts measuring in feet.

Plow truck workers have been working overnight non-stop to clear the main roads, but road conditions are still poor and it’s even worse over side roads and rural locations. Travel is not recommended for the day. However, if you must get behind the wheel, make sure that you have items in your car that can help you if you get stranded.

Another 1-3″ of snow will fall on top of what’s already fallen through last night... That will bring most of our final snowfall totals up to 8-14″. Look for the snow to taper to lighter snow showers this afternoon with weakening winds. The storm will wrap up this evening, with clearing skies tonight.

It’s going to get colder behind this winter storm. Wind chills early Friday morning will be around -10. After some sunshine, clouds will arrive Friday afternoon. A weaker disturbance will bring us another inch of snow Friday night. The weekend looks dry with some sunshine. Temperatures will be more seasonable by the end of the weekend.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/N 15-25+ MPH

FRIDAY: NW/SW 5-10 MPH

TODAY: More snow, especially this morning... Another 1-3″ possible. Gusty winds with blowing & drifting. HIGH: 25, then slowly falling

TONIGHT: Snow ends early. Mostly cloudy then clearing skies. Late wind chills near -10. LOW: 1

FRIDAY: Morning sunshine, then late clouds. Less wind. Snow at night (another 1″ possible). HIGH: 19 LOW: 9

SATURDAY: Cloudy start, then decreasing clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 28 LOW: 15

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Seasonably cold. HIGH: 33 LOW: 18

MONDAY: An icy mix, then snow. Quite blustery. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Still blustery. HIGH: 35 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A spotty, light wintry mix. HIGH: 34

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

