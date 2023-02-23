INTERVIEW: NFL fullback Alec Ingold returns to Suamico Elementary

A native son returns to talk about his inspirational book and meet kids at his old school, Suamico Elementary
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:37 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A native son returned home to Suamico Wednesday.

Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold visited his old stomping grounds, Suamico Elementary, to talk with the kids and do a little dancing with his former 3rd grade teacher.

The former Bay Port Pirate and Wisconsin Badger is now also an author. His book, “The 7 Crucibles: An inspirational game plan for overcoming adversity in your life,” was just released two weeks ago.

We talk about what obstacles a stellar high school and college athlete, now NFL player, faced. Ingold also talks about his direct and honest approach as a motivational speaker, telling people if they’re not willing to do the hard work, to put his book down. And we asked whether his elementary school teachers would have guessed someday he’d be an author.

