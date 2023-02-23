INTERVIEW: Former congressman Reid Ribble hired at U.W.-Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is adding a new position in its political science department. Last month, former three-term congressman Reid Ribble was named the inaugural “Practitioner in Residence.” His duties begin this semester.

Ribble won’t only be lending his political expertise to students.

He joined us on Action 2 News at 4:30 to describe his position and why he decided to take this job. He’s said he hopes this will help UWGB students launch careers in government, so we asked him about job opportunities there, and whether the recruitment and retention is similar to what other industries face. And we asked him about whether he feels the country is falling short of Thomas Jefferson’s vision that “A properly functioning democracy depends on an informed electorate.”

