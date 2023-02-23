How much snow did you get: Feb. 22-23, 2023

Snow on the CityDeck and the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge in downtown Green Bay on Feb. 23, 2023
Snow on the CityDeck and the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge in downtown Green Bay on Feb. 23, 2023(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A snowstorm that began on Ash Wednesday left WBAY’s viewing area deep in white flakes. Some areas were forecast to receive the most snow since the blizzard of 2018.

These snowfall amounts come from National Weather Service reporting stations, trained weather observers and other sources. As with every winter weather event, the amount in your own yard may vary.

The list is organized by snowfall amount and then alphabetically by community. If we have more than one snowfall report for a community, the higher amount is used. These are not totals -- the snow was still falling Thursday morning. Cities outside WBAY’s viewing area are included for reference (and for bragging rights). This report will be updated.

COMMUNITY ... COUNTY ... SNOWFALL (inches) ... TIME REPORTED

Iola ... Waupaca ... 13.0″ ... 7:45 a.m.

Pulcifer ... Shawano ... 11.4″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Luxemburg ... Kewaunee ... 11.0″ ... 5:27 a.m.

Wausau ... Marathon ... 10.5″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Dyckesville ... Kewaunee ... 10.0″ ... 8:36 a.m.

Kiel ... Manitowoc ... 10.0″ ... 8:36 a.m.

Kohler ... Sheboygan ... 10.0″ ... 6:28 a.m.

Two Rivers ... Manitowoc ... 10.0″ ... 8:37 a.m.

Oconto Falls ... Oconto ... 9.6″ ... 6:30 a.m.

Appleton ... Outagamie ... 8.5″ ... 6:31 a.m.

Tigerton ... Shawano ... 8.5″ ... 9:38 a.m. (two-day total 11.4″)

Green Bay ... Brown ... 8.0″ ... 5:10 a.m.

Omro ... Winnebago ... 8.0″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Rhinelander ... Oneida ... 8.0″ ... 8:45 a.m.

Sister Bay ... Door ... 8.0″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Spread Eagle ... Florence ... 8.0″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Washington Island ... Door ... 7.8″ ... 8:26 a.m.

Florence ... Florence ... 7.5″ ... 6:52 a.m.

Mountain ... Oconto ... 7.5″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Pulaski ... Oconto ... 7.5″ ... 6:00 a.m.

Ashwaubenon ... Brown ... 7.4″ ... 6:00 a.m.

Silver Lake ... Waushara ... 6.5″ ... 6:30 a.m.

Summit Lake ... Langlade ... 6.5″ ... 5:00 a.m.

Waupaca ... Waupaca ... 6.5″ ... 6:00 a.m.

Caldron Falls ... Marinette ... 6.2″ ... 7:00 a.m.

New London ... Outagamie ... 6.2″ ... 6:30 a.m.

Athelstane ... Marinette ... 6.0″ ... 6:00 a.m.

Denmark ... Brown ... 6.0″ ... 8:26 a.m.

Ellison Bay ... Door ... 6.0″ ... 7:04 a.m.

Niagara ... Marinette ... 6.0″ ... 5:33 a.m.

Oshkosh ... Winnebago ... 6.0″ ... 8:26 a.m.

Wrightstown ... Brown ... 6.0″ ... 7:00 a.m.

Sugar Bush ... Outagamie ... 5.0″ ... 6:00 a.m.

Wild Rose ... Waushara ... 4.6″ ... 6:00 a.m.

