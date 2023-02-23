GOP to host first presidential debate in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - According to a statement released by Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, the Standing Committee on Presidential Debates has voted to host the first primary debate in Milwaukee, WI, in August. This will coincide with the RNC summer meeting.

No other debate has been sanctioned, nor has the final criteria for the first debate been decided. According to McDaniel’s statement, the committee will release updates as they become available.

