Former Gov. Tony Earl dies at age 86

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Wisconsin Governor Tony Earl died Thursday at the age of 86, Gov. Tony Evers announced.

Evers, who previously said Earl was “seriously ill,” said Earl suffered a stroke over the weekend and spent his final days surrounded by his daughters and other close family.

The governor has ordered flags lowered to half-staff immediately until sunset on March 3. Flags will be lowered again on the date of Earl’s celebration of life.

Earl was Wisconsin’s 41st governor, serving one term from 1983 to 1987.

Earl served in the U.S. Navy and was a graduate of Michigan State University and University of Chicago Law School.

According to the governor’s office, Earl served as a city attorney and prosecutor in Marathon County in the 1960s before winning a special election to the Wisconsin State Assembly in 1969. He served as Assembly majority leader from 1972 through 1974. Earl was then appointed Secretary of the Department of Administration in 1974 and 1975. He served five years as Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources from 1975 to 1980 under 3 governors.

In 2019, the Peshtigo River State Forest was renamed the Governor Earl Peshtigo River State Forest in honor of his stewardship and conservation efforts.

Gov. Evers issued a statement reading in part, “It has been an extraordinary honor and a privilege to know former Gov. Earl, and Kathy and I are heartbroken today to announce his passing.”

The governor went on to write, “A formidable leader and public servant, trusted colleague and mentor, and a good and loyal friend, Tony was well-liked and respected by so many. Tony was always a staunch defender of our state’s proud traditions, including conservation, and his passing is a significant loss for our state and for all who had the fortune of meeting and serving with him. His wisdom and wit will be well missed. Kathy and I send our deepest condolences to his daughters and his family during this tremendously difficult time, and we join the people of Wisconsin in mourning the loss of former Gov. Earl.”

Earl is survived by four daughters -- Julia Earl, Anne Earl, Maggie Earl Shore, and Kitty Earl-Torniainen -- and 11 grandchildren.

His daughters expressed gratitude for the care their father received at U.W. Hospital and wrote, “The family is tremendously grateful for the love and support we’ve received.... Our dad would have been honored by the outpouring of gratitude expressed by all. He would encourage anyone he knew to actively engage in positive change.”

