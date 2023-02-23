Fond du Lac police officers conduct high-risk traffic stop and detain burglary suspects

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police found $56,000 in the vehicle plus $6,000 on one of the two occupants after they were able to stop a getaway car during a pursuit on Tuesday.

Both men were believed to have been involved in a burglary on Monday on the 100 block of South Portland Street in Fond du Lac, according to the Fond du Lac Police Department.

With the help of video surveillance footage and witness statements, police were able to identify the vehicle used during the burglary and spotted it on the 500 block of Russell Street. They kept watching the car while working on obtaining a search warrant.

When two men got into the car and drove off, police followed. During the ensuing chase, speeds of approximately 80 mph were reached, according to a statement issued by the Fond du Lac Police Department.

After the fleeing car was stopped successfully, the driver, a 32-year-old Fond du Lac male, was initially held on a warrant through Probation and Parole and the passenger, a 48-year-old Fond du Lac male, was initially held on a probation hold.

The searches also resulted in locating over three pounds of marijuana and evidence of the initial burglary.  FDLPD anticipates criminal charges of burglary, fleeing and eluding, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver to be forthcoming.

