Fond du Lac man accused of trying to kill mother with a hammer

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Aristotle Wurtz, a 33-year-old man from Fond du Lac, is jailed in lieu of $1 million cash for attempted murder in a domestic abuse case.

Wurtz is accused of hitting his mother in the head with a hammer. He’s charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide by use of a dangerous weapon, a crime that carries up to 60 years in prison.

The criminal complaint says the attack happened on January 26 at a home on Martin Ave. where Wurtz lived with his mother and father. The father called police to the house after receiving a text from his wife saying their son was trying to kill her. The mother had already gone to the hospital, where officers saw she had multiple bumps and blood in her hair. Medical personnel said she needed staples in five different places on her head.

The mother told officers she was washing dishes when Wurtz attacked her for no reason and hit her about 30 times with a hammer and other objects. She told police she nearly passed out and indicated Wurtz stopped after she told him he was killing her and that she loved him.

When she told her son she was going to clean up, he left the room and she was able to get out of the house and went to the hospital.

After his arrest, Wurtz told police his parents were being mean to God and Goddess and confirmed he was trying to kill the woman. He stopped hitting his mother with the hammer because the hammer broke, then he started using a tray and his hands. He told police he’d also intended to kill his father. “I thought it would be easier to kill them one-on-one but should have done both.”

The father told police Wurtz takes prescription medicine for schizophrenia.

As part of his probation, Wurtz can’t have any contact with the victim and must take all medications as prescribed. He’s supposed to return to court on March 3.

