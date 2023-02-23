Essegian, Wahl help send Wisconsin past Iowa 64-52

Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) and Connor Essegian celebrate in the final seconds of Wisconsin's...
Wisconsin's Tyler Wahl (5) and Connor Essegian celebrate in the final seconds of Wisconsin's win over Iowa in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)(Andy Manis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Connor Essegian scored 17 points and Tyler Wahl had a double-double and Wisconsin beat Iowa 64-52 on Wednesday night.

Though Wisconsin (16-11, 8-9) is still a game behind Iowa (17-11, 9-8) in the Big Ten standings, the Badgers would win the tiebreaker in the event of an even conference finish due to the season sweep.

Wahl scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Chucky Hepburn scored 12. Essegian’s 2-for-7 effort from 3-point range pulled him into a tie with Brad Davison for the freshman school record for made 3s (60) in a season.

Essegian’s second 3 with 10:26 left gave Wisconsin the lead for good at 43-41 and it steadily pulled away from there. Despite Wisconsin’s 4-for-18 shooting performance from 3-point range and 10-for-18 foul shooting, the Badgers were 25-of-48 (52.1%) shooting overall.

Tony Perkins and Filip Rebraca each scored 13 points for Iowa and reserve Payton Sandfort scored 10. Iowa was 20-for-62 shooting (32.3%) and 3 of 28 (10.7%) behind the arc. It was the second consecutive game in which the Hawkeyes missed 15 of their first 17 3s. They finished 3 of 24 from distance in Sunday’s 80-60 loss to Northwestern. Entering Wednesday among the Power 5 schools, Iowa owned the largest disparity between points scored at home (89.2) and on the road (69.7).

Iowa hosts Michigan State on Saturday. Wisconsin plays at Michigan on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

February 22 midmorning forecast
Tow bans issued during “intense winter storm”
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Snowplow on the highway
Public works already urging people to stay home during midweek snow storm
Primary to set field for Wisconsin Supreme Court election
Liberal judge and former justice advance in race for Wisconsin high court
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: Man pulls loaded gun on officer at Wautoma Kwik Trip

Latest News

Wisconsin coach Greg Gard directs his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball...
Omoruyi’s late block preserves Rutgers win over Wisconsin
A pair of transfer portal additions have come up big for Kevin Borseth and the Phoenix this...
Transfer portal paying dividends for Phoenix
The Green Bay Phoenix cruised to their seventh straight win as Natalie McNeal went off for 16...
Phoenix women win seventh straight behind McNeal’s career day
Nebraska's Keisei Tominaga (30) celebrates a three point shot against Wisconsin in the second...
Tominaga 3s lift Nebraska past Wisconsin in OT, 73-63