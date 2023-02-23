Churches adapt during Ash Wednesday snowstorm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The one-two punch of the midweek snowstorm landed on Ash Wednesday, so for a lot of churches the day looked different. Many adapted to keep parishioners safe.

The bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Green Bay gave permission for pastors to distribute ashes this Friday, after spending days monitoring this incoming storm. The diocese reminds worshipers the first day of Lent is not a holy day of obligation.

“People don’t have to go to mass but they want to, but we want to make provision for that, especially for their safety,” Gerard Hall, of the diocese’s Office of Divine Worship, said.

“I love winter, but it’s like, really? Really? On Ash Wednesday?” Pastor Lori Swenson at Ascension Lutheran Church in Allouez remarked.

Ascension Lutheran is offering ashes during its service next Wednesday, March 1.

Swenson said, “We’ll be on either side for if people do want the ashes then because I think some people will. It’s a week later, but it’s not like we missed it this year.”

St. Mark Ministries canceled its evening Ash Wednesday service, opting to stream a video online instead.

“People can still worship online but they don’t have to get on the roads and drive in. They can still have some of that connection, at least,” Pastor Ben Workentine of St. Mark Ministries said.

Ascension Lutheran offered baggies of ashes that people could take for their worship at home.

“Either on yourself, put that, and there’s directions, or someone in the family does it on the others,” Pastor Swenson said.

St. Mark’s says families can start new traditions from the comfort of their own home.

“Things like reading through Psalm 25 out loud together,” Pastor Workentine suggested. “Drawing a picture, what it means, represents. If you’ve got younger kids, that can be a really great thing.”

