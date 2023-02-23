Business as usual at Green Bay airport following winter storm

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Following Wednesday’s winter storm hitting the Fox Valley, Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport Director Marty Piette said things are back up and running with the first flight leaving early Thursday morning.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) we had a snowstorm that impacted the area so the airlines preemptively canceled a number of flights to help reposition crews and aircraft,” Piette said. “Today (Thursday) we are really kind of back to business as usual and quite busy getting all these flights and passengers out.”

When preparing for weather events like this, Piette said he and his team look at every event individually in order to plan accordingly. Piette said there were no issues to report. Crews that are essential stayed onside to help the airport get back up and running.

“Each event is different so we planned ahead of time,” Piette said. “We actually released a number of employees yesterday (Wednesday) early to give them some rest and take care of things at home and then have them come back to the airport last night to work through the night to keep the runways open.”

Piette said to stay in touch and check with your airlines regarding flight cancelations. He said the airlines will cancel the flights, not the airport; however, the airport remains open.

“Pack your patience,” Piette said. “This is a storm that’s affecting the entire country so even though the weather might be nice in Green Bay today it might not be nice where you are going.”

