Business as usual at Green Bay airport following winter storm

After airlines canceled flights Wednesday due to weather, the crews at Green Bay Austin...
After airlines canceled flights Wednesday due to weather, the crews at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport worked through the night to get the runways clear and passengers on their way to their final destinations.(Samantha Cavalli, WBAY)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Following Wednesday’s winter storm hitting the Fox Valley, Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport Director Marty Piette said things are back up and running with the first flight leaving early Thursday morning.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) we had a snowstorm that impacted the area so the airlines preemptively canceled a number of flights to help reposition crews and aircraft,” Piette said. “Today (Thursday) we are really kind of back to business as usual and quite busy getting all these flights and passengers out.”

When preparing for weather events like this, Piette said he and his team look at every event individually in order to plan accordingly. Piette said there were no issues to report. Crews that are essential stayed onside to help the airport get back up and running.

“Each event is different so we planned ahead of time,” Piette said. “We actually released a number of employees yesterday (Wednesday) early to give them some rest and take care of things at home and then have them come back to the airport last night to work through the night to keep the runways open.”

Piette said to stay in touch and check with your airlines regarding flight cancelations. He said the airlines will cancel the flights, not the airport; however, the airport remains open.

“Pack your patience,” Piette said. “This is a storm that’s affecting the entire country so even though the weather might be nice in Green Bay today it might not be nice where you are going.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

February 22 midmorning forecast
Tow bans issued during “intense winter storm”
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: Man pulls loaded gun on officer at Wautoma Kwik Trip
Michelle Donicht and Dr. Mansoor Aman
From agony to hope: Michelle Donicht’s journey to relief from immense pain
Primary to set field for Wisconsin Supreme Court election
Liberal judge and former justice advance in race for Wisconsin high court
Snow plow in NE Wisconsin
Several municipalities in NE Wisconsin declare snow emergencies

Latest News

A snowblower in snow as high as its auger after the Ash Wednesday snowstorm
How much snow did you get: Feb. 22-23, 2023
Wisconsin's 41st governor, Tony Earl
Former Gov. Tony Earl dies at age 86
Bill Jartz blowing snow after the Ash Wednesday snowstorm
Ash Wednesday snowstorm
A semi jackknifes on the Leo Frigo Bridge.
Police: Avoid southbound lanes of I-43 Leo Frigo Bridge