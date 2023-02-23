Bus, trucks involved in pileup in Manitowoc County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Several large vehicles were involved in a pileup in Manitowoc County Wednesday night.

The Sheriff’s Office says six vehicles were involved in the crash: a semi, a Lamers bus, a box truck, a straight truck, a passenger car, and a pickup truck with a trailer.

One person was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened on I-43 northbound, south of County Highway JJ.

The highway reopened to traffic at about 10:22 p.m.

“We’d like to thank all agencies who assisted with this incident. We’ll provide additional information as it becomes available,” reads a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The pileup happened during snowy conditions. Manitowoc County issued a tow ban due to hazardous conditions.

