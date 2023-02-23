Bay Port alum & NFL fullback Alec Ingold speaks on new book: “The 7 Crucibles”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Bay Port High School star Alec Ingold has made it big in the NFL as a fullback. And now he’s sharing some of the secrets to his success in overcoming adversity in a new book, “The 7 Crucibles.”

Ingold starred a QB in high school, before finding a FB role with the Wisconsin Badgers in college. He played well for the Las Vegas Raiders to start his NFL career, but moved to the Miami Dolphins last year and had even more success, scoring in both the rushing and passing attack.

Chris Roth caught up with Ingold for a long interview for Action 2 News at 4:30. Enjoy the interview above.

