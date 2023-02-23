3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Puppies vs. kittens and wolf pups

Also, if robots applied for jobs, which jobs would they likely get?
By Brad Spakowitz
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:29 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - In their young stages you’d think puppies and kittens are a lot alike: They love to explore, probably get themselves into trouble, and are cute and adorable with those little noses and... oh, where were we?

You’d also think puppies have even more in common with wolf pups, the tiny canine offspring of the lupine family offshoot.

But researchers found something in puppies that they didn’t find in kittens or even wolf pups. Watch 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES and find out what the puppies did that kittens and wolf puppies wouldn’t.

Also, if robots applied for jobs, what job do you think they’d themselves the most employable? And what job would they be the least hirable for? See how experts in the field of artificial intelligence answered those questions. Sorry, George Jetson.

