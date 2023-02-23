3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Childhood leukemia linked to infection in pregnancy

Plus, the overlooked heroes of the woodlands
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Medical research links childhood leukemia to infection during pregnancy. The latest study on the subject, reported this week in the JAMA Network Open, studied 2.2 million children born in Denmark in the last 3 decades.

Brad Spakowitz talks about the dramatic increase in the link depending on the types of infections, which emphasize the importance of health care during pregnancy.

Plus, it’s quantumania as Brad salutes the ant-sized superheroes of the woodlands. These tiny ants play a mighty role in the environment.

Brad Spakowitz discusses a link between infection during pregnancy and childhood leukemia
