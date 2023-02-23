1 dead, multiple others wounded in Albuquerque shooting

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was...
Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One person was killed and several others wounded after a shooting in Albuquerque’s North Valley, police said Thursday.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.

Police were called to the scene Thursday morning and reported finding multiple people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Gallegos said one person was taken to a hospital, where that person died.

The name, age and gender of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

February 22 midmorning forecast
Tow bans issued during “intense winter storm”
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Police: Man pulls loaded gun on officer at Wautoma Kwik Trip
Michelle Donicht and Dr. Mansoor Aman
From agony to hope: Michelle Donicht’s journey to relief from immense pain
Primary to set field for Wisconsin Supreme Court election
Liberal judge and former justice advance in race for Wisconsin high court
Snow plow in NE Wisconsin
Several municipalities in NE Wisconsin declare snow emergencies

Latest News

The priceless gift was something dad John Ivanowski did not see coming. His daughter, Delayne...
‘I can’t stop crying’: 25-year-old daughter secretly becomes her father’s kidney donor
Alex Murdaugh to testify.
LIVE: On stand, Alex Murdaugh denies killings but admits lying
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is touring the scene of a train derailment on Thursday...
NTSB: No alert for train crew until just before derailment
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified