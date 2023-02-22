STRONG SNOWSTORM BRINGING 9-12″ & BLOWING SNOW THROUGH THURSDAY

A strong winter storm is rapidly intensifying over the Midwest which will bring several rounds of snow starting early Wednesday morning. The heaviest snow will be from noon on Wednesday through noon on Thursday. Winds will be also be strong from the northeast as this system moves closer to Wisconsin with the strongest speeds being Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning. Wind gusts could reach near 40 mph creating very dangerous driving conditions. By Thursday morning, northeast Wisconsin will see between 9-12″ of snow with the highest amounts over the Northwoods and Door County. Because of the heavy snow and strong winds, the NWS has issued a Winter Storm Warning for ALL of northeast Wisconsin until 6:00 P.M. Thursday night. A HIGH level has been issued for the Severe Weather Outlook because of these factors.

Once this system is done, a high pressure system from Canada will bring cooler weather for this weekend with highs in the teens on Friday, but temperatures will bounce back quickly to the 30s once the high pressure moves over Wisconsin. This weekend will start out partly sunny then become mostly sunny by Sunday with decent temperatures in the mid 30s. By Monday, another system will form bringing a chance for mainly rain, but a wintry mix is possible.

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 15-25+ MPH

THURSDAY: NE 20-30+ MPH

TODAY: Two rounds of snow, heaviest by afternoon 4-6″ possible. HIGH: 28

TONIGHT: More heavy snow and breezy winds. 4-6″ of more snow. LOW: 24

THURSDAY: Snow continues through morning into early afternoon. Still breezy. HIGH: 27 LOW: 1

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. HIGH: 16 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 30 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: Getting warmer, mostly sunny. HIGH: 33 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Chance of rain, maybe wintry mix? Much warmer. HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 34

