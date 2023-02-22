Starbucks to mix coffee and olive oil in new beverages

Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.
Starbucks is launching new drinks with an unexpected twist.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is adding an unexpected ingredient to its newest cup of joe - olive oil.

The coffee chain is introducing a new line of drinks made with a spoonful of extra virgin olive oil.

The new line includes the Oleato Caffe Latte, the Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso and the Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.

The latte has in it oat milk and olive oil, while the espresso takes those two ingredients and add a hazelnut flavor.

The cold brew features a sweet milk foam infused with two olive oil servings.

Starbucks will make the new beverages available at its cafes in Italy this week. Versions will then hit southern California this spring,

Starbucks said the drinks will eventually go global sometime this year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowplow on the highway
Public works already urging people to stay home during midweek snow storm
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
First Alert Weather
A MAJOR WINTER STORM: TWO ROUNDS OF SNOW
generic crash
Officials identify Appleton woman killed in Fond du Lac County crash
Primary to set field for Wisconsin Supreme Court election
Liberal judge and former justice advance in race for Wisconsin high court

Latest News

Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N.H. ...
Walmart reports strong sales, but warns of uncertainty moving forward
February 22 midmorning forecast
Tow bans issued during “intense winter storm”
FILE - Jill Biden, wife of then-Vice President Joe Biden, third left, and her granddaughter...
Namibian dancers, president welcome Jill Biden to Africa