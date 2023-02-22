Stabbing at Islamic Society of Wisconsin leaves one hurt

A male victim has sustained life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed by a male person of...
A male victim has sustained life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed by a male person of interest at the Green Bay mosque. A motive has not been identified.(Samantha Cavalli, WTAP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at the Islamic Society of Wisconsin on Green Bay’s west side Wednesday.

Green Bay police said they were called to the mosque on Velp Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday. A 52-year-old man from Green Bay was taken to a hospital.

Police said a person of interest was being detained by others inside the mosque and is now in custody. He’s identified only as a 22-year-old Green Bay man.

A motive remains unclear, but police say the two people reportedly knew each other and they don’t think it was a random attack.

“We can confirm that there is no threat to the community and that this incident is isolated to the individuals here inside the mosque,” Commander Kevin Warych said.

Action 2 News will keep you updated on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowplow on the highway
Public works already urging people to stay home during midweek snow storm
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Primary to set field for Wisconsin Supreme Court election
Liberal judge and former justice advance in race for Wisconsin high court
February 22 midmorning forecast
Tow bans issued during “intense winter storm”
First Alert Weather
A MAJOR WINTER STORM: TWO ROUNDS OF SNOW

Latest News

Travel plans derailed by snowstorm
Inclement weather causes headaches and delays at airports
First Alert Weather meteorologist Keith Gibson monitors the snowstorm
DEBRIEF: Tracking the snowstorm
Bay Port grad & NFL fullback Alec Ingold speaks on new book: "The 7 Crucibles"
Bay Port grad & NFL fullback Alec Ingold speaks on new book: "The 7 Crucibles"
NFL player Alec Ingold talks with Chris Roth as Alec visits his old school, Suamico Elementary
INTERVIEW: NFL player Alec Ingold brings inspirational message home