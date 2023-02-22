Stabbing at Islamic Society of Wisconsin leaves one hurt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing at the Islamic Society of Wisconsin on Green Bay’s west side Wednesday.

Green Bay police said they were called to the mosque on Velp Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday. A 52-year-old man from Green Bay was taken to a hospital.

Police said a person of interest was being detained by others inside the mosque and is now in custody. He’s identified only as a 22-year-old Green Bay man.

A motive remains unclear, but police say the two people reportedly knew each other and they don’t think it was a random attack.

“We can confirm that there is no threat to the community and that this incident is isolated to the individuals here inside the mosque,” Commander Kevin Warych said.

