SNOW CONTINUES INTO THURSDAY

We’ve had a range of about 1″ to 5″ of snow fall through early Wednesday afternoon with phase 1 of this winter storm. An additional 5-10″ of snow remains possible across the area through Thursday with phase 2. The snow will gradually accumulate over time.

Additional Snow Through Thursday (WBAY)

Wind gusts will approach 40 mph this evening and tonight leading to more blowing and drifting. Travel will remain difficult across all of NE Wisconsin with visibility reduced to near zero at times. Snow should remain pretty steady through Thursday morning but start to wind down by Thursday afternoon. Winds will ease by late Thursday.

Temperatures look to hover in the 20s today, tonight, and Thursday for the Fox Valley and Lakeshore areas with cooler air across the Northwoods. Highs in the teens return on Friday. Bitter wind chills in the -10s are likely early Friday morning.

We’ll have some sun on Friday but a quick moving disturbance may spread a little light snow our way Friday night and early Saturday. Most of the weekend is looking pretty good with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

The next potent storm may be next Monday. It will be a warmer system... but there is a chance of rain, snow, or wintry mix depending on the track. Stay tuned.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 15-30 G40 MPH

THURSDAY: NE 15-25 G35 MPH

THIS AFTERNOON: Areas of snow. Gusty winds near 40 mph late. Blowing & drifting. HIGH: 28

TONIGHT: Areas of snow. Some heavy. Blowing & drifting. Visibility near zero at times. LOW: 23

THURSDAY: Steady snow through morning. PM snow showers. Winds ease late. HIGH: 25 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Bitter morning wind chills below zero. Some snow at night. HIGH: 17 LOW: 8

SATURDAY: Early day flakes then partly cloudy. HIGH: 27 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: Party cloudy. Milder. HIGH: 31 LOW: 21

MONDAY: Chance rain, snow, or wintry mix. Not as cold. Breezy. HIGH: 38 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. HIGH: 34 LOW: 19

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow or wintry mix. HIGH: 32

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.