Several municipalities in NE Wisconsin declare snow emergencies

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Snowy road conditions, blustery winds and sub-freezing temperatures have caused numerous towns and counties to declare snow emergencies that could impact street parking. Many post details of the emergency on their Facebook pages.

The City of Green Bay is declaring a snow emergency effective at 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023, ending at 10:00 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023.

During the snow emergency period, the following restrictions apply:

1) No vehicle is allowed to park on any Green Bay street until the snow emergency has expired.

2) Overnight on-street parking permissions will not be granted.

3) Vehicles found parking on the street during the snow emergency will be tagged, ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

The City of Neenah has declared a snow emergency effective Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 1:00 p.m. until Sunday, February 26 at 12:00 pm.

During that time, no parking is allowed on any street, at any time. The only exception will be the 100 and 200 blocks of Wisconsin Avenue from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m..

This action will allow public works personnel to work through the night in order to clear excess snow from streets and walkways. Any vehicle illegally parked or hampering snow removal operations will be ticketed and could be towed at the owner’s expense.

The City of Menasha has declared a snow emergency from 5:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2023 through 6:00 a.m. Friday, February 24, 2023. Snow emergency routes in the City of Menasha will be maintained throughout the storm with all other streets being plowed on Thursday. During a snow emergency, parking is not allowed on city streets. Any vehicle illegally parked or hampering snow removal operations may be ticketed or towed at the owner’s expense.

A snow emergency has also been declared by the City of Kaukauna, effective Wednesday, February 22, at 9:00 p.m. through Friday, February 24, 7;00 a.m.

During the snow emergency, parking is prohibited on all city streets. Vehicles in violation will be ticketed and could be towed at the owner’s expense.

Furthermore,

· Garbage collection for Thursday, February 23rd is suspended. All Thursday garbage will be picked up on Friday, February 24th. Please keep all garbage bins off roads until Friday at 7:00am.

· Avoid non-essential travel to allow the Department of Public Works crews to facilitate snow plowing operations effectively and safely. Crews will be plowing around the clock to ensure safe roads for emergency services, focusing on main roads.

· Check in on your neighbors who may be elderly, disabled, or simply don’t have the resources to handle a snowstorm.

· Please be aware of crews while they are cleaning up streets. Keep your distance; if you can’t see the driver, they cannot see you.

The Town of Grand Chute is also declaring a snow emergency starting at 11:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023 and remaining in effect until 6:00 a.m., Friday, February 24, 2023.

• 24-hour per day prohibition of on-street parking is imposed.

• No special parking permission granted by police.

• Vehicles found in violation may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense.

• Avoid traveling on town streets unless absolutely necessary until storm ends and streets have been plowed.

The City of Chilton, The Village of Ashwaubenon, The Village of Kimberly and The Village of Little Chute all have snow emergency plans in place. Details can be found on their respective Facebook pages.

