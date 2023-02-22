Roads snowy and slippery as “intense winter storm” hits

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Roads are snowy and slippery Wednesday as a major winter storm delivers several rounds of snow.

We’re under a Winter Storm Warning for what the National Weather Service describes as “an intense winter storm.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 map shows slippery stretches for much of the Action 2 News viewing area. Some highways are snow-covered.

Many churches and schools are closed Wednesday due to the weather. CLICK HERE for the full list.

“The second, and more impactful part of the storm will arrive during the afternoon or early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy snow, strong winds, and considerable blowing and drifting snow will create near-blizzard conditions at times, particularly across rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and air travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may lead to tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages,” reads a statement from the National Weather Service.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: https://www.wbay.com/weather/

DOWNLOAD THE FREE FIRST ALERT WEATHER APP: https://www.wbay.com/page/get-our-weather-apps/

CLOSINGS AND DELAYS: https://www.wbay.com/weather/closings/

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowplow on the highway
Public works already urging people to stay home during midweek snow storm
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
First Alert Weather
A MAJOR WINTER STORM: TWO ROUNDS OF SNOW
generic crash
Officials identify Appleton woman killed in Fond du Lac County crash
Janae Edmondson suffered critical injuries after getting hit by a car that resulted in the...
Teen volleyball player loses both legs after getting hit by car

Latest News

February 22 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Major winter storm
Primary to set field for Wisconsin Supreme Court election
Liberal judge and former justice advance in race for Wisconsin high court
Michelle Donicht shares photos from when her chronic pain kept her bedridden
A Journey from Agony to Hope
WATCH: Notre Dame & Bay Port advance in WIAA hockey sectionals
WATCH: Notre Dame & Bay Port advance in WIAA hockey sectionals