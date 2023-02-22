Roads snowy and slippery as “intense winter storm” hits

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Roads are snowy and slippery Wednesday as a major winter storm delivers several rounds of snow.

We’re under a Winter Storm Warning for what the National Weather Service describes as “an intense winter storm.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511 map shows slippery stretches for much of the Action 2 News viewing area. Some highways are snow-covered.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: snowy, slippery and windy this morning--your drive will not be great. But tomorrow morning will be even worse--officials say you shouldn't drive if you don't have to. pic.twitter.com/V1FIkOxLQR — Kathryn Bracho (@KBrachoWBAY) February 22, 2023

Many churches and schools are closed Wednesday due to the weather.

“The second, and more impactful part of the storm will arrive during the afternoon or early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy snow, strong winds, and considerable blowing and drifting snow will create near-blizzard conditions at times, particularly across rural and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and air travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may lead to tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages,” reads a statement from the National Weather Service.

