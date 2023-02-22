Police: Man pulls loaded gun on officer at Wautoma Kwik Trip

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WBAY) - A man drew a loaded gun on a police officer at a Wautoma Kwik Trip Tuesday, officers say.

On Feb. 21, police were called to the Kwik Trip at 935 E Main Street for a report of a man sleeping in a bathroom.

The officer located the man, who was identified as Joseph Lasecki of Fremont. Wautoma Police say the officer offered to buy Lasecki a coffee and food or to give him a ride.

Police say the officer learned Lasecki had an active arrest warrant out of Waushara County. The officer attempted to take him into custody.

Police say Lasecki pulled a loaded gun. The officer and Lasecki struggled for control of the gun.

“Kwik Trip employees quickly reacted and called 911 requesting help for the officer,” reads a statement from police.

A Waushara County Deputy arrived to help and Lasecki was taken into custody.

The Wautoma officer and Lasecki were treated for minor injuries.

Officials recommended the following charges to the Waushara County District Attorney’s Office:

Reckless Endangerment

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Failure to Comply with Arrest

Resisting Arrest

