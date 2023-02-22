Police: Girl, 7, stabbed multiple times by grandmother

Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds...
Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.(Source: News 12 The Bronx via CNN)
By News 12 The Bronx Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (News 12) - A 7-year-old New York girl is fighting for her life after police say she was stabbed multiple times by her grandmother.

Police say the incident took place around 8 a.m. Tuesday in a Bronx home. When officers arrived, they found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds to her neck, stomach and back.

She was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

The girl’s grandmother is in custody at a hospital, where she will undergo a psychiatric evaluation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2023 News 12 The Bronx via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Officials identify Appleton woman killed in Fond du Lac County crash
Snowplow on the highway
Public works already urging people to stay home during midweek snow storm
Oshkosh police are looking for Nina Anderson, who was last seen Feb. 18
Oshkosh police looking for woman missing since Saturday
(Source: Shreveport Regional Airport/Allegiant)
Allegiant announces new route from Appleton to Portland
Severe winter weather on the horizon
SNOW CHANCES GOING UP... BIG ISSUES BY MIDWEEK

Latest News

Primary to set field for Wisconsin Supreme Court election
Liberal judge and former justice advance in race for Wisconsin high court
Michelle Donicht shares photos from when her chronic pain kept her bedridden
A Journey from Agony to Hope
WATCH: Notre Dame & Bay Port advance in WIAA hockey sectionals
WATCH: Notre Dame & Bay Port advance in WIAA hockey sectionals
Brown County Highway Department snowplows in garage
Brown County calls in all snowplow drivers for midweek storms