Multiple people shot at crime scene of earlier homicide, Florida deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was pronounced dead earlier in the day.(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray) - Police say multiple people were shot Wednesday at a crime scene where a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead earlier in the day.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened on Hialeah Street in the residential area of Pine Hills and one person has been detained.

According to WWSB, several people were transported to an Orlando hospital for treatment.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said additional details will be released Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowplow on the highway
Public works already urging people to stay home during midweek snow storm
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Primary to set field for Wisconsin Supreme Court election
Liberal judge and former justice advance in race for Wisconsin high court
February 22 midmorning forecast
Tow bans issued during “intense winter storm”
First Alert Weather
A MAJOR WINTER STORM: TWO ROUNDS OF SNOW

Latest News

A male victim has sustained life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed by a male person of...
Stabbing at Islamic Society of Wisconsin leaves one hurt
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
Travel plans derailed by snowstorm
Inclement weather causes headaches and delays at airports
First Alert Weather meteorologist Keith Gibson monitors the snowstorm
DEBRIEF: Tracking the snowstorm
Bay Port grad & NFL fullback Alec Ingold speaks on new book: "The 7 Crucibles"
Bay Port grad & NFL fullback Alec Ingold speaks on new book: "The 7 Crucibles"