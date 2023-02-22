MAJOR WINTER STORM CONTINUES THROUGH THURSDAY

That big weathermaker we’ve been watching for over a week remains on track. The storm will come in two rounds with the first coming through the area tonight. A band of snow is expected to produce a fluffy 2-5″ across parts of the area, especially from Wausau to the Fox Valley to Manitowoc. Lesser amounts are currently expected to the north and south. Thankfully winds won’t be too terribly strong for most of this round but there will be slick spots around for the Wednesday AM commute.

The snow will become less widespread for a time Wednesday morning, but the intensity will pick back up by the afternoon. Round #2 is from mid Wednesday PM through Thursday. An additional 6″ to 12″ of snow (or more) may fall during this time. Some sleet could mix in south of the Fox Cities initially. If that occurs, affected locations will experience reduced snowfall totals overall. Wind gusts between 30 and 45 mph Wednesday evening through Thursday morning are going to lead to considerable blowing and drifting, especially in open territory. Travel will likely become quite hazardous around the region by the time of our typical evening commute. The storm system should gradually wind down by Thursday evening. Overall totals should be in the 10-15″ range with locally higher amount to the north of Green Bay.

A little light snow is possible again Friday night and into early Saturday. The next “big” system that bears watching could give us rain, snow, or a mix next Monday. Stay tuned for more on that one.

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday will stay in the 20s. We’ll briefly turn colder on Friday with a morning low around zero and highs in the teens. Highs should be back to around 30° over the weekend.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

WEDNESDAY: NE 15-30 MPH, GUSTS TO 45 MPH LATE

THURSDAY: NE 15-25 MPH, GUSTS TO 35 MPH

TONIGHT: Snow develops. Band of 2-5″ through Wednesday AM. Slippery travel. LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Periods of snow... Becoming heavy late. Turning windy with blowing and drifting. HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Snow showers, heavy at times... 6-12″ of additional snowfall. Overall totals 10-15″. Windy with blowing and drifting. HIGH: 24 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Less wind. Light snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 17 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds with early flakes. Not as cold. HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly colder. HIGH: 28 LOW: 18

MONDAY: A wintry mix. Turning blustery. HIGH: 36 LOW: 24

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery, and seasonable. HIGH: 32

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.