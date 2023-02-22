Homeowners and businesses stock up ahead of another round of snow

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “We’ve been ready all winter long,” said Wes Kimps, owner of Kimps Ace Hardware.

Kimps is ready for that second round of snow putting snow blowers to the test this week.

“There will be people that call,” said Kimps. “Unfortunately, we just haven’t used them that much this year.”

Kimps said he will be there to help homeowners with those last-minute needs, especially stocking up on parts for snow blowers.

“Shear pins are the biggest thing right now because we’re in a spot where the ground isn’t necessarily frozen. So we’re gonna be hitting stuff with that snowblower,” said Kimps.

Beatrice Moen tells Action 2 News she plans on staying home during the storm.

“I prepared because I got my groceries and I gassed up and I try to be responsible,” said Moen.

Moen said she’s thankful for a young boy who lives near her house because he helps clear the snow around her place.

“He’s been a guardian angel and he does that for me,” said Moen. “I’m not going anywhere when you got all that snow coming.”

Brown County’s Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio said Moen has the right idea because he is expecting a lot of blowing snow.

“Especially when the snow is cold. What I mean by that is it’s not that heavy, wet snow. It’s more that colder snow so it blows and it blows and blows and the drifts and it’s the same problem with the drifting that we have with the intensity is that we’re we can’t be everywhere at once,” said Fontecchio.

Fontecchio said his road crews will be out on the roads to plow and keep an eye on conditions. His crews will also watch out for stranded drivers who may need help along the way.

“My plow drivers are very good about that. Also, if there’s an accident … a lot of times our plow will be behind the officer because if someone runs into a plow it’s a lot more you know survivable than someone running into an officer if it’s really slick,” said Fontecchio.

