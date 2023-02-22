DAV raised $21,979 during raffles held at Bart Starr Plaza tailgate parties

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - On Tuesday February 21, PMI Entertainment Group presented a check to the local Disabled American Veterans group for $21,979. The check represents the amount the DAV was able to raise by raffling off Packers jerseys during PMI Entertainment Group’s Bart Starr Plaza tailgate parties at all Packers home games.

Matt Kempainen, Chapter 3 Adjutant for Green Bay and Department Adjutant for Wisconsin, told the story of its chapter commander. He was homeless, living in his car in the middle of December. It was money donated through campaigns like this that helped him get back up. Now he is able to give back and help raise money for other veterans like him.

“When a veterans falls on hard times and needs that hand up to get back on their feet we’re down there, reaching down to pick them back up,” Kempainen said.

Kempainen served in the military from 2002 to 2009 in the 101st Airborne Division. He completed two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He said the amount of money raised means a lot because he’s lost friends to suicide and no one was there to help those who were falling get back up.

“A lot of people don’t know that veterans when they get out of service, you know they suffer from different things,” Kempainen said. “It could be a physical injury it could be a mental injury, but they fall down and we’re here to help pick them back up. The community knowing that they’re helping us do that, it builds a community because it takes a community to raise a family and that’s what we’re here for.”

Kempainen said for the first time they will be starting the fundraiser during Packers preseason home games as well as regular season home games. The goal next year is to raise $25,000.

