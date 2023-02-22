CLOSE CALL: Trooper nearly hit by semi-truck on snowy highway

Video shows a Wyoming trooper nearly getting hit by a semi-truck on an interstate. (Source: Wyoming Highway Patrol)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:24 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAWLINS, Wyo. (Gray News) - A highway patrol trooper in Wyoming was nearly hit by a semi-truck while recently assisting another motorist on the side of the road.

According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the driver of the tractor-trailer could not maintain control of the truck on Interstate 80 near Rawlins in snowy conditions that day.

The department shared a video of the incident saying, “Luckily, no law enforcement or first responders lost their lives.”

Officials said the trooper was out of their car helping another driver when the out-of-control truck barreled through, narrowly missing the trooper and others in the median.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information regarding the incident but reminded drivers to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles.

The highway patrol team said that emergency personnel also want to be able to make it home safely at the end of their shift.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowplow on the highway
Public works already urging people to stay home during midweek snow storm
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
Primary to set field for Wisconsin Supreme Court election
Liberal judge and former justice advance in race for Wisconsin high court
February 22 midmorning forecast
Tow bans issued during “intense winter storm”
First Alert Weather
A MAJOR WINTER STORM: TWO ROUNDS OF SNOW

Latest News

A proposal unlikely to advance through the legislature would require Indiana businesses with...
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Childhood leukemia linked to infection in pregnancy
A male victim has sustained life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed by a male person of...
Stabbing at Islamic Society of Wisconsin leaves one hurt
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
Travel plans derailed by snowstorm
Inclement weather causes headaches and delays at airports
First Alert Weather meteorologist Keith Gibson monitors the snowstorm
DEBRIEF: Tracking the snowstorm