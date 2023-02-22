All flights cancelled at Green Bay Airport

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - For the remainder of Wednesday, February 22nd, there will be no more commercial air traffic at Green Bay International Airport.

On Thursday, February 23rd, limited service will be available if at all possible, according to officials.

The airport released the following statement:

“As Wisconsin, and much of the nation, is hit with a major winter storm, airlines serving Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) have proactively cancelled flights for the rest of today and have rebooked travelers. There are no additional commercial flights in or out of GRB today. Additionally, most flights for tomorrow morning have also been cancelled.

If you have travel plans for the next 24 hours, it’s advisable to check with your airline, either online or via the airline’s app, to receive the most accurate and up-to-date information.

GRB will continue to be actively clearing runways and will remain open for general aviation traffic. When commercial flights resume, we will be ready to return to normal operations.”

