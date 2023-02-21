Victim of Clayton Place murder in Green Bay identified

Edgar Rodriguez-Hernandez was shot and killed in his home in Green Bay on Feb. 11, 2023
Edgar Rodriguez-Hernandez was shot and killed in his home in Green Bay on Feb. 11, 2023(Photo provided)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police have named the man killed on Clayton Place on the city’s east side earlier this month.

Twenty-seven-year-old Edgar Rodriguez-Hernandez was fatally shot at a home on the 900-block of Clayton Place on February 11. Police say his relatives consented to his name being made public. His 24-year-old brother suffered serious injuries but has since been released from the hospital.

As we’ve reported, two brothers, Omar and Jose Hernandez, were arrested about 12 hours later.

Investigators say the shooting resulted from a fight at a restaurant. According to the criminal complaint, Jose Hernandez said they planned to take the fight to Rodriguez-Hernandez’s house to fight one-on-one.

Prosecutors say Omar Hernandez committed the shooting. He’s being held on $1 million cash bond. His brother is jailed on $750,000 cash bond.

Both men are charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

