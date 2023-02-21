Supreme Court, leadership races increase interest in February primary

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Polls are open until 8 p.m. Tuesday for Wisconsin’s spring primary election. Clerks have been telling us turnout is expected to be higher than normal for a primary, and that is exactly what they’re seeing Tuesday.

The Grand Chute Town Clerk said it’s been a very busy day and turnout already surpassed 20% of eligible voters -- a number that will grow as more voters show up after getting off work.

“I estimated for 35%. I always want to estimate higher just to make sure we have ballots just in case turnout is high. But elections obviously have been getting more contentious as we go along, so I wanted to make sure that we’re prepared, but yeah, 20% is a really good turnout for a February primary already,” Town Clerk Kayla Raatz said.

The race everyone is seeing on their ballot is for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Four candidates are vying to become the two candidates who face off in April’s general election. The retirement of outgoing Justice Patience Roggensack, part of the court’s conservative majority, means that whoever wins the general election will determine the partisan lean of the state’s high court.

But in Outagamie County, there are three candidates running for county executive, and in Brown County, there’s a contested race for Green Bay mayor. Both need to be cut down to two candidates for April.

Together, these races are generating extra interest for the non-partisan primary where turnout is typically very low.

Raatz said some changes were made since last November to prevent lines from getting too long and they’ve worked out well. We’re told at least in Grand Chute there have been no snafus with voting.

Action 2 News will have complete coverage of primary results after the polls close, online and on-air.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.