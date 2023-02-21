A MAJOR WINTER STORM: TWO ROUNDS OF SNOW

Thanks to last night’s snow, roads across the Northwoods may be slick early today. Conditions will improve by the end of the morning. The day ahead looks dry with partly sunny skies. With a brisk northwest wind, it’s going to be seasonably cold. Most of our high temperatures will be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Wind chills will be mainly in the teens.

Then tonight, we go into a long duration snow event. This winter storm will give us TWO rounds of fluffy snow. The first round will be tonight and Wednesday morning. A swath of 2-5″ will fall across east-central Wisconsin, creating slippery travel. Snow totals will be lower towards the Upper Michigan border. Once the snow slows down by midday tomorrow, it would be wise to get out to plow and shovel...

The second round of snow arrives into Wednesday evening and lasts all through Thursday. We’ll get an additional 6-12+” of snow, with perhaps some sleet mixed in for areas SOUTH of Highway 10. This part of the storm will be nasty at times, especially with northeast winds gusting around 40 mph. Expect areas of blowing and drifting, with perhaps near whiteout conditions at times. That wind may also cause some ice shoves along the western shore of Lake Winnebago. Travel across the area will become very difficult, with improvement coming Friday morning.

Keep informed with our latest forecast and plan ahead for what will be the strongest winter storm so far this season!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-20+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 15-30+ MPH

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 29, with chills in the teens

TONIGHT: Snow develops... Heaviest SOUTH of Green Bay (2-5″). Slippery travel. LOW: 24

WEDNESDAY: Periods of snow... Becoming heavy late. Turning windy with blowing and drifting. HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Snow, with some sleet SOUTH... 6-12″ of additional snowfall. Windy with blowing and drifting. HIGH: 24 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Less wind. More flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 17 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly colder. HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

MONDAY: A wintry mix. Turning blustery. HIGH: 35

