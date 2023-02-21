A MAJOR WINTER STORM TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY

That big weather maker we’ve been watching for over a week remains on track. The latest data as of early Tuesday afternoon keep our region in a pretty good snow “bullseye”. Total snowfall through Thursday may end up in the 8″ to 16″ range.

Severe Weather Outlook (WBAY)

The storm will come in 2 rounds. Number 1 is from this evening through Wednesday morning. A band of snow is expected to produce a fluffy 2-5″ across parts of the area, especially from Wausau to the Fox Valley to Manitowoc. Lesser amounts are currently expected to the north and south of wherever this band sets up. Thankfully winds won’t be too terribly strong for most of this round but there will be slick spots around for the Wednesday AM commute. There should be a little lull in the snow around midday Wednesday when hopefully you can get things shoveled and plowed to your satisfaction.

Snow Potential Through Wednesday AM (WBAY)

Round #2 is from mid Wednesday PM through Thursday. An additional 6″ to 12″ of snow (or more) may fall during this time. Some sleet could mix in south of the Fox Cities. If that occurs, affected locations will experience reduced snowfall totals overall. Wind gusts between 30 and 45 mph Wednesday evening through Thursday morning are going to lead to considerable blowing and drifting, especially in open territory. Travel will likely become quite hazardous around the region. The storm system should gradually wind down Thursday evening and we’ll be in recovery mode with some sunshine on Friday.

Storm Total Snow Potential (WBAY)

Wind Gusts Wednesday Evening (WBAY)

A little light snow is possible again Friday night and into early Saturday. The next “big” system that bears watching could give us rain, snow, or a mix next Monday. Stay tuned for more on that one.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-15+ MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 15-30 MPH, GUSTS TO 45 MPH LATE

TODAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Cold and brisk. HIGH: 29, with chills in the teens

TONIGHT: Snow develops. Band of 2-5″ through Wednesday AM. Slippery travel. LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Periods of snow... Becoming heavy late. Turning windy with blowing and drifting. HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Snow, with some sleet SOUTH... 6-12″ of additional snowfall. Windy with blowing and drifting. HIGH: 24 LOW: 0

FRIDAY: Sunshine and late clouds. Less wind. More flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 17 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Decreasing clouds. Not as cold. HIGH: 30 LOW: 12

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Slightly colder. HIGH: 27 LOW: 17

MONDAY: A wintry mix. Turning blustery. HIGH: 35

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.