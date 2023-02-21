MAJOR WINTER STORM MID-WEEK

Wind gusts tonight may be around 40 mph at times as temperatures fall. Wind chills early Tuesday will be in the single digits.

We should some decent sunshine through midday, then skies will turn overcast. Highs will be around 30 and winds will ease during the day. Some snow is expected to develop by evening, although not until after the typical evening commute.

A long duration winter storm remains on track for the middle of the week with possible total snowfall of 10″ or more in many spots! This storm will come in 2 waves. The first wave will be Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. A band of 2″ to 5″ of snow is expected to develop and move across the area during this time. The exact placement of the snow band remains a little bit in question. Roads will be slick for the Wednesday AM commute wherever the snow ends up occurring.

The second, and more significant, wave will take place from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. An additional 7″ to 12″ of snow (or more) may fall on top of what fell earlier in the event. Some sleet could mix in at times south of US 10. Winds gusting 30-40+ mph will lead to significant blowing and drifting across the region as well as reduced visibility. Travel conditions will probably become hazardous Wednesday night into Thursday with blizzard or near-blizzard conditions. Tuesday evening through Thursday are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.

Keep informed with our latest forecast and plan ahead for what will probably be the strongest winter storm since 2019!

WIND FORECAST:

TUESDAY: NW/S 10-20 MPH

WEDNESDAY: NE 15-25+ MPH

TONIGHT: Lingering snow NORTH... some slick roads there. Windy with falling temps. LOW: 22

TUESDAY: Early sun & brisk wind. Clouds increase during the PM. Snow develops at night. HIGH: 30 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: 2-5″ of snow through the morning. Heavier snow arrives in the afternoon. Wind gusts to 45 mph, travel conditions deteriorate quickly. HIGH: 29 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Snow... Heavy at times. Additional 7-12″ possible. Sleet SOUTH? Blustery with blowing and drifting. HIGH: 24 LOW: 2

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with less wind. More flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 17 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Early flakes. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and blustery. HIGH: 30 LOW: 17

MONDAY: Cloudy with spotty wintry mix possible. HIGH: 34

