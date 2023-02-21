Green Bay city, mayor sued over City Hall surveillance system

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Mayor Erich Genrich and the City of Green Bay are named as defendants in a civil lawsuit filed Tuesday in connection to surveillance devices at city hall.

The court filing lists the Wisconsin State Senate, state Sen. Andre Jacque (R-De Pere), a former city council member, and “Jane Doe” as plaintiffs.

Online records don’t indicate a date for a hearing in the lawsuit.

As Action 2 News has reported, at issue are audio recording devices in some hallways. A lawyer for the state Senate demanded that they be removed and any audio recordings be destroyed.

The city responded by saying the security system is “lawful and commonplace” and said it would post signs alerting people entering city hall to the devices.

The city attorney told Action 2 News three security devices capable of recording audio were installed in first- and second-floor hallways beginning in the winter of 2021. Concerns were raised at a city council meeting earlier this month.

