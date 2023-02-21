Enfamil maker recalls potentially contaminated baby formula

Reckitt has recalled two batches of its ProSobee baby formula for possible bacteria...
Reckitt has recalled two batches of its ProSobee baby formula for possible bacteria contamination.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Enfamil-maker Reckitt has voluntarily recalled two batches of its ProSobee baby formula.

The company says it is recalling the 12.9-ounce cans out of an abundance of caution because bacteria may have contaminated the formula.

The recall affects 145,000 cans distributed nationwide in the U.S., including Guam and Puerto Rico.

So far, there is no evidence the bacteria made its way into the formula and there are no reports of illness.

The formula was made between August and September 2022 and has an expiration date of March 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Officials identify Appleton woman killed in Fond du Lac County crash
Snowplow on the highway
Public works already urging people to stay home during midweek snow storm
Severe winter weather on the horizon
SNOW CHANCES GOING UP... BIG ISSUES BY MIDWEEK
(Source: Shreveport Regional Airport/Allegiant)
Allegiant announces new route from Appleton to Portland
Oshkosh police are looking for Nina Anderson, who was last seen Feb. 18
Oshkosh police looking for woman missing since Saturday

Latest News

A study found low wages are linked with an elevated mortality risk for middle-aged workers in...
Lower wages linked to higher mortality risk, study says
DOT releases proposed rail reforms in wake of Ohio train derailment
DOT releases proposed rail reforms in wake of Ohio train derailment
DOT releases proposed rail reforms in wake of Ohio train derailment
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact
February 21 noon forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Here comes the snow