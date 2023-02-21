Celebrating Paczki Day: A decadent treat before Lent

By WBAY news staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a day to enjoy one of those decadent Polish pastries known as paczki.

The Tuesday before Lent is Paczki Day in Northeast Wisconsin.

Action 2 News This Morning continued our yearly tradition with a visit to paczki powerhouse Smurawa’s Country Bakery in Pulaski. CLICK HERE to learn more about the store’s paczki history.

Their paczkis are so popular, people travel from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and from Illinois to get them.

So what’s in a paczki? Plenty of butter, sugar, and eggs. Fillings include fruit jams, custards, and French cremes.

“Paczki a Polish pastry that we have been making in our family for more than 90 years and 4 generations will be the main attraction on Paczki Day as it was last year when we served up more than 34,000 of these delicious pastries. Made with more enriched ingredients of butter, sugar and eggs, then filled with an abundance of fruit jams, custards, or French crèmes and lightly rolled in sugar. At our bakery, we say ‘It’s not just another jelly dough-nut,’” reads the Smurawa’s Country Bakery website.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Appleton woman dies in crash in Fond du Lac County
Severe winter weather on the horizon
SNOW CHANCES GOING UP... BIG ISSUES BY MIDWEEK
(Source: Shreveport Regional Airport/Allegiant)
Allegiant announces new route from Appleton to Portland
Oshkosh police are looking for Nina Anderson, who was last seen Feb. 18
Oshkosh police looking for woman missing since Saturday
Ralphie is still looking for his forever home where he is the perfect fit.
‘Fire-breathing dragon’ dog still looking for forever home after being returned 3 times

Latest News

February 21 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the storm
Paczki boxes
WATCH: Paczki fever in Pulaski
Making a paczki
WATCH: Starting off the day with paczki
Wisconsin voters
Clerks expect high interest in Tuesday's primary