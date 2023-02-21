Celebrating Paczki Day: A decadent treat before Lent

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a day to enjoy one of those decadent Polish pastries known as paczki.

The Tuesday before Lent is Paczki Day in Northeast Wisconsin.

Action 2 News This Morning continued our yearly tradition with a visit to paczki powerhouse Smurawa’s Country Bakery in Pulaski. CLICK HERE to learn more about the store’s paczki history.

Their paczkis are so popular, people travel from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and from Illinois to get them.

So what’s in a paczki? Plenty of butter, sugar, and eggs. Fillings include fruit jams, custards, and French cremes.

“Paczki a Polish pastry that we have been making in our family for more than 90 years and 4 generations will be the main attraction on Paczki Day as it was last year when we served up more than 34,000 of these delicious pastries. Made with more enriched ingredients of butter, sugar and eggs, then filled with an abundance of fruit jams, custards, or French crèmes and lightly rolled in sugar. At our bakery, we say ‘It’s not just another jelly dough-nut,’” reads the Smurawa’s Country Bakery website.

