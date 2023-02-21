Brown County highway crews bring in all plow drivers in rotation

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s all hands on deck for local snowplow crews with the incoming storms.

Brown County Highway Commissioner Paul Fontecchio said Tuesday was a transition day for their night crew, which will be coming back in around 7 p.m. to prepare for the snow. That crew was already out early Tuesday morning spreading brine on the roads.

They’re now preparing to work Tuesday night with a team of about 20, and then around 3 a.m. they’ll have the full crew with 44 workers out on the roads.

The commissioner adds they’ll have three crews in rotation so all hours of the day and night are covered.

The team rotation allows them to quickly switch gears to keep the major highways cleared. Drivers are reminded the plow drivers are working as hard, fast and safely as possible.

“There are unique challenges to every storm in terms of intensity. If it starts snowing and it’s really intense, our plows take two hours for a complete route. So if you see a plow at a certain spot it might be two hours. But if it’s coming down at inches per hour, you can understand, you’re talking how many inches before our plows get back,” Fontecchio said.

A chief concern will be the wind. The forecast calls for gusts up to 45 miles per hour Wednesday into Thursday.

“The other trouble that we’ll have probably with this storm is the high winds, especially when the snow is cold -- and what I mean is, it’s not that heavy, wet snow, it’s more that colder snow, so it blows and blows and then it drifts, and it’s the same problem we have with the intensity. And we can’t be everywhere at once; we’ve only got so many trucks.”

Fontecchio said it’s important that drivers also plan ahead. If you have to be on the road, be sure to leave early to allow extra time to reach your destination and leave extra space for plows and others sharing the road. Drivers have been spoiled by a relatively mild winter thus far.

