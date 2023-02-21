Boy dies after battle with congenital heart disease

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A local boy who battled congenital heart disease has died, according to his mother.

Aaron James Wheeler will be celebrated on Feb. 24 during a memorial service at Grace Memorial Funeral Home in Milwaukee.

Action 2 News followed Aaron’s story in 2021 when a fundraiser was held to raise money for heart surgery.

Aaron was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). He was born with one lung. He was in need of a heart transplant.

“He only has half of his heart basically,” said his mother, Miracle.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that each year about 1,025 babies in the United States are born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome.

“In babies with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, the left side of the heart cannot pump oxygen-rich blood to the body properly,” reads a statement from the CDC.

