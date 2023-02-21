Big day for 45 non-profits in Give Big Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s a big event for local non-profits. A fundraiser kicked off at noon Tuesday, a 24-hour online giving event where people can learn about the work of local non-profits and give back to them. It’s the sixth year of “Give Big Green Bay.”

The event allows people to donate any amount to the causes that are important to them. You can choose from 45 non-profits that were chosen to participate this year by visiting the Give Big Green Bay website.

Paul’s Pantry, Oral Health Partnership, and the Wisconsin Humane Society Green Bay campus are just a few of the local organizations you can help.

And this year, Give Big Green Bay has a pool of $500,000 to match donations coming in. The Greater Green Bay Community Foundation announces a $250,000 grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation to boost contributions.

“When they tell their story, they raise awareness for their work and it really moves people to say, ‘How can I help?’ And that might be volunteering, that might be giving today, that might be working with them through the course of the year,” Dennis Buehler, president/CEO of the Greater Green Bay Community Foundation said.

Said Hassan, executive director of Community Services Agency, told us, “We’ve been telling our story as a nonprofit organization that was founded by refugees for refugees and immigrants. So we’ve been telling our unique story, our challenges that our community members are facing. So this has been a great event for us and a great support for us.”

The event raised nearly $8 million in its first five years.

The donation drive ends at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 22, but Buehler said, “We hope telling their story, sharing their narrative will motivate people to not only give but create connections that work that might carry on well beyond this day.”

