TODAY STARTS AN ACTIVE WORK-WEEK OF WEATHER

So far, our winter has been milder and drier than normal. But this week will be different with colder temperatures and rounds of accumulating snow.

Sunshine this morning will give way to increasing clouds. A quick moving “clipper” system will give us light snow and mixed precipitation this afternoon and evening. Areas near and north of Highway 64 will see 1-3″ of slushy snowfall. Farther south, across the Fox Valley and towards the lakeshore, temperatures will be mild enough for mainly rain or a wintry mix. Little to no accumulation is expected across eastern Wisconsin with mainly wet roads.

Then, our focus turns to a MAJOR WINTER STORM that’s going to impact Wisconsin through the midweek... This will be a long duration event, with TWO rounds of fluffy snow. The first round of snow will fall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. During this stretch, most totals will vary from 2-5″.

Then, after a lull in the winter storm Wednesday afternoon, a heavier second round of snow will fall Wednesday night and through Thursday. Some icy precipitation might also fall with the snow for areas SOUTH of Highway 10. By the time this storm wraps up Thursday night, our storm totals may exceed a foot across northeast Wisconsin! A blustery northeast wind will also cause considerable blowing and drifting snow. Travel conditions will be poor at times with snow packed and slippery roads. Wednesday’s severe weather outlook is in the MODERATE category and Thursday is a HIGH risk. Both days are now FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.

Keep informed with our latest forecast and plan ahead for what will probably be the strongest winter storm so far this season!

WIND FORECAST:

TODAY: E/S 5-15+ MPH

TUESDAY: W 10-20+ MPH

PRESEIDENTS’ DAY: Early sun, then increasing clouds. Late snow or a mix. Some rain possible SOUTH. HIGH: 39

TONIGHT: Early snow or a mix... 1-3″ NORTH. Breezy, with temps falling late. LOW: 23

TUESDAY: Partly sunny and brisk. Snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 30 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: Periods of snow... 2-5″ through the afternoon. Blustery. Slippery travel. Heavier snow at NIGHT. HIGH: 28 LOW: 22

THURSDAY: Snow... Heavy at times. Icy SOUTH? Blustery with blowing and drifting. HIGH: 24 LOW: 2

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Less wind. More flakes at NIGHT. HIGH: 17 LOW: 10

SATURDAY: Early flakes. Mostly cloudy. HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and blustery. HIGH: 27

